Premier John Horgan to take questions after B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Premier John Horgan will be in Castlegar, B.C. on Wednesday and will take questions from reporters for the first time since the province declared a provincial state of emergency connected to wildfires.

The press conference, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., will be carried live on BC1 and here on the Global BC website.

The forecast in parts of the province calls for shifts in winds and weather, raising concerns that property evacuations could rise to a level not yet seen this fire season, the government said.

The BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC had not recommended a state of emergency connected to the fires until late on Monday after the change in weather.

States of emergency connected to wildfires have been declared in 2003, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

In the previous wildfire seasons, once the province declares a state of emergency tourism operators across the province see a drop off in business.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the government will be working with the struggling tourism sector to ensure travellers are aware of which areas of the province are safe to visit.

“We will be working with the tourism industry and tourism associations to ensure we are able to get the message out that many parts of British Columbia are available to travel to,” Farnworth said.

“I don’t believe it will have an impact and what I believe most people will do is they will check to see what is happening in the area they want to go.”

