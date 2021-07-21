COVID-19: More than 4,800 vaccine doses given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 4,819 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

Nearly 400 of the shots were first doses and just over 4,400 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that almost 169,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 62.5 per cent of the eligible population.

About 80 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 69 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 58 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 54.5 per cent in Dufferin County.

Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced six new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 21, while active cases in the county fell to 11.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit.

