2 more First Nations evacuated in northwestern Ontario due to wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada' Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada
As hundreds of wildfires burn from B.C. to Ontario, all of that smoke is reducing the air quality across the country. Eric Sorensen explains what the air quality alerts mean, how they can affect your health, and why we can expect more because of the changing climate

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO — Residents from two more First Nations in northwestern Ontario are being evacuated today due to the threat posed by growing wildfires in the region.

The province says vulnerable residents from North Spirit Lake First Nation and Cat Lake First Nation are being evacuated at the request of community leaders.

Read more: Smoke from northern Ontario wildfires prompt air quality warning

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says the communities are concerned about nearby wildfires and the impact of smoke from them.

The latest evacuations come after residents from three other First Nations had to leave their communities due to nearby wildfires a few weeks ago.

In total, about 2,582 evacuees from Poplar Hill First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation and Pikangikum First Nation have gone to host communities like Timmins, Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

The province says there are 155 active fires in northwestern Ontario, 77 of which are not under control.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency' B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency
B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency
© 2021 The Canadian Press
