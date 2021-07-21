U.S. border restrictions for Canada, Mexico renewed until Aug. 21

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday.
The 30-day extension came after Canada announced Monday it will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug. 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades.
Canadian officials announced on Monday the country will be lifting border restrictions for fully vaccinated American travellers. Those new rules will take effect on Aug. 9 but the existing restrictions remain in place until then.
When that day comes, American travellers who are fully vaccinated won’t have to quarantine upon arrival, and the government-approved hotel quarantine program will also be axed.
They will, however, be subject to COVID-19 testing and will be required to provide proof of vaccination by way of the ArriveCAN smartphone app or web portal. Post-travel test results will no longer be necessary.
More to come.
— With files from Global News.
