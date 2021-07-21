SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. border restrictions for Canada, Mexico renewed until Aug. 21

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 21, 2021 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'Opening Canada’s borders to American travellers' Opening Canada’s borders to American travellers
WATCH: Opening Canada's borders to American travellers.

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday.

The 30-day extension came after Canada announced Monday it will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug. 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Family reunions looming in Quebec as Canadian border rules set to relax' COVID-19: Family reunions looming in Quebec as Canadian border rules set to relax
COVID-19: Family reunions looming in Quebec as Canadian border rules set to relax

Canadian officials announced on Monday the country will be lifting border restrictions for fully vaccinated American travellers. Those new rules will take effect on Aug. 9 but the existing restrictions remain in place until then.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When that day comes, American travellers who are fully vaccinated won’t have to quarantine upon arrival, and the government-approved hotel quarantine program will also be axed.

Read more: As COVID-19 surges in U.S., is Canada lifting border rules too early? Experts are mixed

They will, however, be subject to COVID-19 testing and will be required to provide proof of vaccination by way of the ArriveCAN smartphone app or web portal. Post-travel test results will no longer be necessary.

More to come.

— With files from Global News.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagBorder tagcanada border tagU.S. Canada border tagUnited States Border tagcanada united states border tagcovid-19 america tagCanada United States travel tagCanada America COVID tagCanada United States COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers