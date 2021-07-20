Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed inside Strathcona hotel marks Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2021: police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 10:43 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Vancouver Police Department/Twitter

A man in his 40s has become Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim of 2021 after a shooting in the city’s Strathcona neighbourhood, police said Tuesday.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot around 5 a.m. Tuesday inside the London Hotel near East Georgia and Main streets.

Read more: Vancouver stabbing now a homicide investigation: Police

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted. Two suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Trending Stories

Police are asking anyone with information helpful to the investigation to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The fatal shooting occurred just 10 days after the city’s last homicide.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspects at large after man fatally shot in southeast Vancouver' Suspects at large after man fatally shot in southeast Vancouver
Suspects at large after man fatally shot in southeast Vancouver – Jun 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHomicide tagvancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagStrathcona tagVancouver shooting tagVancouver homicide tagvancouver fatal shooting tagShooting Vancouver taglondon hotel taglondon hotel vancouver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers