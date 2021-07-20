Man killed inside Strathcona hotel marks Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2021: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s has become Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim of 2021 after a shooting in the city’s Strathcona neighbourhood, police said Tuesday.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot around 5 a.m. Tuesday inside the London Hotel near East Georgia and Main streets.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted. Two suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Police are asking anyone with information helpful to the investigation to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The fatal shooting occurred just 10 days after the city’s last homicide.

