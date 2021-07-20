Menu

World

Central China hit with heavy flooding after unusual amount of rain

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 20, 2021 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Death toll from Europe’s catastrophic floods expected to climb' Death toll from Europe’s catastrophic floods expected to climb
WATCH: Death toll from Europe's catastrophic floods expected to climb

Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water.

Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit.

There was no immediate word on possible deaths or injuries Tuesday, but videos posted online showed entire neighbourhoods covered in water at least a meter (yard) deep and vehicles floating in the muddy mire.

ZHENGZHOU, July 20, 2021 Vehicles run on a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, July 20, 2021. Credit Image: © Zhu Xiang/Xinhua via ZUMA Press View image in full screen
ZHENGZHOU, July 20, 2021 Vehicles run on a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, July 20, 2021. Credit Image: © Zhu Xiang/Xinhua via ZUMA Press.

More than 10,000 residents of Henan province were moved to shelters, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The province, home to the Shaolin Temple and many other cultural sites, is one of China’s most populous and a major base for both industry and agriculture.

Some people were spending the night in their workplaces or checked into hotels.

Wang Guirong, a 56-year-old restaurant manager, said she planned to sleep on the couch in her restaurant after being told there was no power in her neighbourhood.

“I have lived in Zhengzhou all my life and have never seen such a heavy rainstorm as today,” Wang said.

ZHENGZHOU, July 20, 2021 A man rides on a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, July 20, 2021. Photo by Hou Jianxun/Xinhua View image in full screen
ZHENGZHOU, July 20, 2021 A man rides on a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, July 20, 2021. Photo by Hou Jianxun/Xinhua. Credit Image: © Li An/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The State Grid Zhengzhou Power Supply Co. said a downtown substation was forced to shut down because of the rain.

China experiences regular flooding during the summer months, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has raised the costs of such events.

ZHENGZHOU, July 20, 2021 People wade through a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, July 20, 2021. Credit Image: © Zhu Xiang/Xinhua via ZUMA Press View image in full screen
ZHENGZHOU, July 20, 2021 People wade through a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, July 20, 2021. Credit Image: © Zhu Xiang/Xinhua via ZUMA Press.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
