Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:13 pm
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of central Ontario on Tuesday, July 20. View image in full screen
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of central Ontario on Tuesday, July 20. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peterborough and area on Tuesday afternoon.

The bulletins issued at 10:35 a.m. says a line of thunderstorms has developed near Georgian Bay and is tracking east towards Peterborough and surrounding area. The line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move over Eastern Ontario Tuesday afternoon and evening with very strong winds and hail.

Read more: 2 EF2 tornadoes confirmed in City of Kawartha Lakes: Northern Tornadoes Project

Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach 110 km/h, with potential “ping-pong ball” size hail. A tornado is also possible.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The watch is in effect for Peterborough, municipalities within Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

Two tornadoes touched down in the City of Kawartha Lakes last week, damaging a home and several barns and severely injuring one woman.

