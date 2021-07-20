Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peterborough and area on Tuesday afternoon.

The bulletins issued at 10:35 a.m. says a line of thunderstorms has developed near Georgian Bay and is tracking east towards Peterborough and surrounding area. The line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move over Eastern Ontario Tuesday afternoon and evening with very strong winds and hail.

Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach 110 km/h, with potential “ping-pong ball” size hail. A tornado is also possible.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms developing after noon with potential for damaging winds, hail and also an isolated tornado threat. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/S9EzhWtiOs — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 20, 2021

The watch is in effect for Peterborough, municipalities within Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

Two tornadoes touched down in the City of Kawartha Lakes last week, damaging a home and several barns and severely injuring one woman.

