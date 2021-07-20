Brockville’s Aquatarium opens train ride that runs through historic railway tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s first railway tunnel, found in Brockville, Ont., hasn’t seen a train in years — until now.

The Aquatarium Express is up and running in downtown Brockville, bringing visitors of all ages around Blockhouse Island and through the city’s historic railway tunnel.

The ride begins outside the Brockville Visitor’s Centre, and the train takes its riders for a 15-minute loop around the city’s waterfront.

Tickets must be bought in advance and cars are limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aquatarium suggests booking some time in advance, since rides have been sold out every day since it opened on Friday.

The Aquatarium itself opened last Saturday.

