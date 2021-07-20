Menu

Canada

Brockville’s Aquatarium opens train ride that runs through historic railway tunnel

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 10:49 am
The Aquatarium Express brings riders around Blockhouse Islands and through the city's historic railway tunnel. View image in full screen
The Aquatarium Express brings riders around Blockhouse Islands and through the city's historic railway tunnel. Global News

Canada’s first railway tunnel, found in Brockville, Ont., hasn’t seen a train in years — until now.

The Aquatarium Express is up and running in downtown Brockville, bringing visitors of all ages around Blockhouse Island and through the city’s historic railway tunnel.

Read more: Brockville’s Aquatarium reopens with plenty of covid protocols in place

The ride begins outside the Brockville Visitor’s Centre, and the train takes its riders for a 15-minute loop around the city’s waterfront.

Tickets must be bought in advance and cars are limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aquatarium suggests booking some time in advance, since rides have been sold out every day since it opened on Friday.

The Aquatarium itself opened last Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Brockville’s Aquatarium rolling with the covid punches' Brockville’s Aquatarium rolling with the covid punches
Brockville’s Aquatarium rolling with the covid punches – Mar 11, 2021
