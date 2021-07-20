Menu

Money

Bitcoin price falls below US$30K, lowest in almost a month

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 20, 2021 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment will help normalize cryptocurrency, analysts says' Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment will help normalize cryptocurrency, analysts says
Tesla said on Monday it had invested about US$1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, a move analysts say will help normalize cryptocurrency – Feb 8, 2021

Bitcoin fell on Tuesday to its lowest in almost a month, slumping below US$30,000 as regulators continued calls for tighter checks on cryptocurrencies.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as five per cent to US$29,300, its lowest since June 22. It was last down 3.6 per cent at US$29,720.

Smaller cryptocurrencies such as ether and XRP, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also lost
around five per cent.

Investors said bitcoin was likely to test the $28,600 level touched last month, its lowest since early January.

Bitcoin in recent weeks had been locked in a relatively tight trading range, after investors sold heavily in May and June following a crackdown by China on cryptocurrency mining and trading.

Financial watchdogs and central bankers in the West recently have also called for tighter regulation.

Click to play video: 'El Salvador 1st country to make Bitcoin legal tender' El Salvador 1st country to make Bitcoin legal tender
El Salvador 1st country to make Bitcoin legal tender – Jun 9, 2021

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told regulators on Monday that the U.S. government must move quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a rapidly growing class of digital currencies.

Bitcoin’s fall on Tuesday took its losses for the month to around 15 per cent. It has fallen by more than half since hitting a peak of almost $65,000 in April.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Jason Neely)

© 2021 Reuters
