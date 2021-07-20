Menu

Environment

Peterborough-area conservation projects receive funding through new Great Lakes Local Action Fund

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 9:27 am
The Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre in Peterborough is one of four projects receiving new provincial funding. View image in full screen
The Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre in Peterborough is one of four projects receiving new provincial funding. Global News file

Four Peterborough and area conservation projects are receiving provincial funding through the new Great Lakes Local Action Fund.

The Ontario government selected 44 community-based projects that will receive $1.9 million in funding through the Great Lakes Local Action Fund, which supports projects that protect and restore the Great Lakes. The projects were selected following a competitive review process following a call for applications in the fall of 2020.

Read more: Ontario investing $20M to expand protection, preservation of green and natural spaces

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced funding for four projects in his riding and the surrounding area:

  • Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre in Peterborough: $50,000 to help conserve Ontario’s at-risk turtle species through conservation and monitoring actions, community engagement and stewardship in multiple watersheds.
  • Kawartha Conservation: $44,500 to help enhance nearshore water quality and aquatic plant management in the Kawartha Lakes/Lake Ontario drainage basin.
  • Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters in Peterborough: $27,090 to support and build community capacity to remove invasive species in the Lake Ontario watershed.
  • Tri-region community-based Benthos biomonitoring project: $50,000 to help create a sustainable, citizen-based model of benthos biomonitoring in the Haliburton, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes areas to identify early indicators of lake issues.
“Peterborough-Kawartha has a long tradition of protecting and conserving our environment; ensuring a clean and healthy future for our kids,” Smith stated.

“The Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre is a leader in this regard, protecting critical species and unique ecosystems. Supporting the OTCC has been a priority of mine and today’s announcement of $50,000 will help protect our at-risk turtle species and improve stewardship of key waterways.”

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini, minister of the environment, conservation and parks, says the health of the Great Lakes is closely connected to the province’s well-being and prosperity as they supply water to communities, sustain traditional activities of Indigenous peoples and provide healthy ecosystems for recreation and tourism.

“This funding allows local organizations and groups to take environmental actions in their own communities — building a better future for all Ontarians,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre in Peterborough treated record 1,260 turtles' Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre in Peterborough treated record 1,260 turtles
