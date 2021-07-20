Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 6:27 am
Emergency crews were called to the Westown Plaza just after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the Westown Plaza just after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday, police say.

According to updates posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the Westown Plaza on Dixon Road, east of Islington Avenue, just after 12:05 a.m.

It was reported the man was found outside laying on the ground and while crews tried to perform CPR, the victim wasn’t able to be revived.

The service’s homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400.

