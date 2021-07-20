Man dead after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza, police say

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday, police say.
According to updates posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the Westown Plaza on Dixon Road, east of Islington Avenue, just after 12:05 a.m.
It was reported the man was found outside laying on the ground and while crews tried to perform CPR, the victim wasn’t able to be revived.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
The service’s homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments