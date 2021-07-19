Menu

Crime

Security guard stabbed multiple times after trying to stop shoplifter in Vancouver’s West End

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 8:34 pm
Police arrested a suspect after a security was stabbed in Vancouver's West End. View image in full screen
Police arrested a suspect after a security was stabbed in Vancouver's West End. Global News

Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a security guard in Vancouver’s West End on Sunday morning.

Police say the guard at the Shoppers Drug Mart near Davie and Thurlow streets was stabbed multiple times while trying to stop a shoplifter just before 10 a.m.

Police say the guard suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Vancouver police said they identified the suspect and arrested the 26-year-old man in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night.

He faces assault and weapons charges.

