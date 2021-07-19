Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at University of Toronto Mississauga to close on July 27

Send this page to someone via email

Trillium Health Partners (THP) says its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) campus will close on July 27.

The hospital system said vaccine efforts based at UTM will be transitioned over to the Mississauga Hospital J-Wing located in the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway.

“As vaccination rates continue to rise across the Region of Peel and community-based vaccine clinic options become more easily accessible, THP has been asked to support the Region’s transition to a longer-term approach for vaccination, which will include primary care and pharmacies,” a statement on the UTM website said Monday.

“Thank you to the vaccine clinic staff, our community partners and the community we serve for your instrumental role in the success of this clinic and reaching this milestone.”

Officials said those with impacted appointments will be contacted in the coming days with more information.

UTM said more than 300,000 doses have been administered at the clinic and added that THP’s epidemiological estimates show that the vaccines administered there have prevented at least 6,840 COVID-19 cases and saved at least 103 lives.

Last week, Peel Public Health announced that the mass vaccination clinic at the International Centre will also be closing on July 26.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said at the time that operations at other mass vaccination sites will also begin to be scaled back.

“This is a good news story. It means the mass vaccination clinics have done their primary job getting the majority of our residents vaccinated,” she said.

“Peel Public Health will be shifting some of their resources to get to our hardest to reach residents vaccinated.”

More than 80 per cent of Ontarians aged 18-plus have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and over 63 per cent are fully vaccinated. Canada as a whole now has among the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Officials continue to encourage eligible residents who have not yet been vaccinated to get a shot.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

