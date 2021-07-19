Menu

Education

Micro-library installed in Waterton Lakes National Park

By Ali Pulido Guzman Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Micro-library installed in Waterton Lakes National Park' Micro-library installed in Waterton Lakes National Park
Members of the Waterton community as well as visitors are now able to borrow books from the Chinook Arch Regional Library System through a micro-library installed in the same building as the post office.

For those looking for a relaxing place to read, the Chinook Arch Regional Library System has set up a micro-library in Waterton Lakes National Park, located in the same building as the post office and visitor’s centre.

Read more: Waterton park ready for summer visitors: ‘We’re expecting a big turnout’

Waterton appointee to the Chinook Arch Board, Lesley Little, explains how the idea came to be.

“I came across an article somewhere about what they called a book locker — we called this a micro-library — and there was a satellite component of a larger library in a suburb. In that case, it was in an old firehall.

Library members select their book from a computer and after scanning their card, the locker containing that book opens.

Members can also order books from other branches to be delivered to the micro-library and drop off books borrowed from any other Chinook branch.

Read more: Around 40 new ‘memory kits’ to help southern Albertans with dementia

New Waterton community member Nicole Jackson believes having the micro-library is very convenient.

“I think we will use it a lot, because I mean, half of the time I bring a whole bunch of books to read while we are on vacation here. And sometimes I forget to bring them, so it’s nice to just have that option.

The Waterton micro-library is now accessible around the clock, and it will be receiving weekly deliveries, so all items will be restocked regularly.

 

