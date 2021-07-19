Micro-library installed in Waterton Lakes National Park

Send this page to someone via email

For those looking for a relaxing place to read, the Chinook Arch Regional Library System has set up a micro-library in Waterton Lakes National Park, located in the same building as the post office and visitor’s centre.

Waterton appointee to the Chinook Arch Board, Lesley Little, explains how the idea came to be.

“I came across an article somewhere about what they called a book locker — we called this a micro-library — and there was a satellite component of a larger library in a suburb. In that case, it was in an old firehall.

"I thought this is the perfect opportunity for Waterton."

Library members select their book from a computer and after scanning their card, the locker containing that book opens.

Members can also order books from other branches to be delivered to the micro-library and drop off books borrowed from any other Chinook branch.

New Waterton community member Nicole Jackson believes having the micro-library is very convenient.

“I think we will use it a lot, because I mean, half of the time I bring a whole bunch of books to read while we are on vacation here. And sometimes I forget to bring them, so it’s nice to just have that option.

"It sounds super convenient to me."

The Waterton micro-library is now accessible around the clock, and it will be receiving weekly deliveries, so all items will be restocked regularly.