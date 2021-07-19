47-year-old man injured in North York shooting dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 47-year-old man who was shot in North York earlier this month has died in hospital.

Police said officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue on July 5 for a shooting.

Officers said the man was involved in a verbal altercation inside of a bar and when he left, he was followed by a man who shot him and subsequently fled.

Jason Cockburn was rushed to hospital and was placed on life support, police said. He died Sunday.

Cockburn’s death marks Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

