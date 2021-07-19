COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s active cases fall again as province announces 16 new cases, 37 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan dipped again on Monday as the provincial government announced 16 new cases and 37 more recoveries.

The active case count stands at 262, which is the lowest the province has seen since Oct. 14, when there were 254.

New cases per zone include the far northwest with four, one in the far northeast, two in the northwest, one in the northeast, five in Saskatoon, two in Regina and one in the southeast.

No new deaths were reported by the province on Monday.

The seven-day daily average stands at 26 or 2.1 new cases per 100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations are at 55 with 46 people receiving inpatient care and nine in intensive care units. Regina has three ICU patients while Saskatoon has five.

No new lineage results were reported as variant of concern cases on Monday with 7,807 variant of concern cases to date in the province.

To date, 944,466 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

An additional 2,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,350,671.

2:56 Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures