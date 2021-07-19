SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s active cases fall again as province announces 16 new cases, 37 recoveries

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:01 pm
COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s active cases fall again as province announces 16 new cases, 37 recoveries - image View image in full screen
Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan dipped again on Monday as the provincial government announced 16 new cases and 37 more recoveries.

The active case count stands at 262, which is the lowest the province has seen since Oct. 14, when there were 254.

New cases per zone include the far northwest with four, one in the far northeast, two in the northwest, one in the northeast, five in Saskatoon, two in Regina and one in the southeast.

Read more: ‘One of the highest counts in last 10 years’: Sask. reports 161 active fires

No new deaths were reported by the province on Monday.

The seven-day daily average stands at 26 or 2.1 new cases per 100,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations are at 55 with 46 people receiving inpatient care and nine in intensive care units. Regina has three ICU patients while Saskatoon has five.

Read more: Canada extends ban on flights from India to Aug. 21 due to Delta variant fears

No new lineage results were reported as variant of concern cases on Monday with 7,807 variant of concern cases to date in the province.

To date, 944,466 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

An additional 2,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,350,671.

Click to play video: 'Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures' Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures
Hajdu defends accepting only Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines in changes to travel measures
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagRegina tagSaskatoon tagyqr tagSask tagActive Cases tagYXE tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers