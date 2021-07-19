SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Privacy concerns raised as Interior Health mails letters encouraging the jab

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:39 pm
Penticton resident Keith MacIntyre is raising concerns about the letter he received from Interior Health, pictured above, which disclosed his COVID-19 immunization status on the outside of the envelope. View image in full screen
Penticton resident Keith MacIntyre is raising concerns about the letter he received from Interior Health, pictured above, which disclosed his COVID-19 immunization status on the outside of the envelope. Courtesy: Keith MacIntyre/Submitted

Some Okanagan residents claim the Interior Health Authority (IHA) violated their medical privacy by disclosing their COVID-19 immunization status on the outside of an envelope mailed to them.

In blue block letters, the envelope says, “A COVID-19 vaccine has been reserved for you,” and clearly shows the correspondence is from Interior Health.

Inside the envelope, recipients received a message from Dr. Bonnie Henry, personally addressed to the individual, encouraging them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“To really put the pandemic behind us, we need to get more people in your community vaccinated,” the letter says.

“I’m hoping we can count on you.”

Read more: COVID-19: Half of eligible B.C residents fully vaccinated, 45 new cases reported

Story continues below advertisement

Keith MacIntyre, the leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party and owner of Big Bear Software, said he takes issue with the format.

“It shouldn’t be emblazed on the front of the envelope,” MacIntyre told Global News.

Click to play video: '‘You’re not a Canadian’: Racist tirade caught on video outside Kelowna vaccination clinic' ‘You’re not a Canadian’: Racist tirade caught on video outside Kelowna vaccination clinic
‘You’re not a Canadian’: Racist tirade caught on video outside Kelowna vaccination clinic

MacIntyre, who lives in Penticton, outlined several scenarios in which the revelation could cause personal conflicts.

“Imagine if you’re in a roommate situation and you don’t want your roommates to know if you’ve had a medical treatment. Maybe one spouse is very against vaccines and one spouse needs to get it for their job, and they don’t want to have that conversation,” he said.

MacIntyre said he has chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

“At my age category, there is a very, very low risk. I feel likely that I probably had it in November/December 2019 anyways, and there are lots of studies saying that you’re probably quite immune if you’ve had it,” he said.

Dan Ashton, Penticton’s MLA representing the BC Liberal Party, said on Facebook that he’s also recieved complaints from non-vaccinated citizens regarding the letters.

“From my own perspective, I believe using blank envelopes would have better respected the confidentiality of citizens affected by this,” Ashton wrote.

Trending Stories

Ashton noted he fully supports the province’s vaccine rollout and has received both doses of vaccine himself.

Read more: British Columbia’s top doctor visits Okanagan, consults with local health authority

Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with Interior Health, said its Patient Care Quality Office has received several complaints about the letters.

A team is reviewing the concerns. More than 100,000 letters were sent out to residents in the Interior Health region.

Click to play video: 'Second doses now officially available at IH drop-in sites' Second doses now officially available at IH drop-in sites
Second doses now officially available at IH drop-in sites – Jul 7, 2021

“What I can tell you from a scientific perspective is that recalls and reminders for immunization work, in the sense that people sometimes forget or postpone their vaccination, and that triggers a response. We are seeing many people coming with the letter and getting vaccinated,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, July 16, 79.5 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49.9 per cent received their second dose.

The uptake is slightly lower in the Interior Health region, with 72 per cent of eligible people receiving the first jab, and 45 per cent receiving their second dose.

Read more: Interior Health hosting drop-in immunization clinic at KSS next week

Health officials have a goal of getting up to 85 per cent of the population vaccinated.

“That would create herd immunity. So, when you have a critical mass of individuals who are vaccinated, the virus simply can’t make its way through the community,” she said.

Click to play video: 'New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant' New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant
New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant – Jun 29, 2021

Mema said the Interior Health region is recording approximately 10-15 new cases each day.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing that most of the cases are individuals who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated. The vast majority are people who have not received any vaccine,” Mema said.

Mema said of all new cases in the Interior Health region since July 1, 70 per cent of infected people have not received any vaccine, and 26 per cent have received one dose.

The regional health authority says a major vaccine campaign underway, and it’s making it as easy as possible for people to get the jab.

Same-day immunization mobile clinics are popping up around the B.C. Southern Interior, and more information can be found on Interior Health’s website. 

No appointments are required.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba health official says recommendations will be made after phony QR code spotted' COVID-19: Manitoba health official says recommendations will be made after phony QR code spotted
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagcovid-19 vaccines tagInterior Health tagvaccine rollout tagInterior Health vaccine campaign tagOkanagan vaccine campaign tagvaccine campaign tagvaccine privacy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers