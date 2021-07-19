Menu

Crime

RCMP seek witnesses to shooting at Whalley pub

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 3:27 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting outside a Whalley pub.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man under the Patullo Bridge at around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.

Read more: No serious injuries in drive-by shooting Saturday, Surrey RCMP say

Police believe the man was shot near the Brownsville Pub in the 11900-block of Old Yale Road.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Surrey widow speaks out after shootings – May 6, 2021
