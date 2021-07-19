RCMP seek witnesses to shooting at Whalley pub

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting outside a Whalley pub.
Police say they responded to a report of an injured man under the Patullo Bridge at around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.
Police believe the man was shot near the Brownsville Pub in the 11900-block of Old Yale Road.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
