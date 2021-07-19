Okanagan weather: smoke, sunshine and heat stick around

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine and smoke continues to linger in the Okanagan this week with temperatures popping back into the mid-30s Monday afternoon.

Clear skies Monday night allow the mercury to cool back into the low teens before rebounding into the low 30s Tuesday afternoon with sun and smoke.

Daytime highs duck back into the high 20s Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine and smoke continue before returning to the 30s with a few clouds sliding in on Friday.

The dry, sunny, and smoky weather sticks around this weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the low 30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

