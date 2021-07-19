1 COVID-19 death reported in Manitoba by health officials Monday

Send this page to someone via email

One Manitoban with COVID-19 has died, provincial health officials reported Monday.

The man, in his 60s, was from the Winnipeg health region, and linked with the Alpha variant of the virus.

A total of 33 new lab-confirmed cases have been reported Monday — 37 cases with four removed due to case corrections — bringing the total in Manitoba to 57,204. The number of Manitobans with COVID-19 who have died is now 1,165.

Of the new cases, the majority were in the Winnipeg region, with eight cases each in both Interlake-Eastern and Southern Health–Santé Sud.

The Northern and Prairie Mountain health regions had no new cases to report.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent provincially and 3.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province has declared an outbreak at the Mary Thorarinson Estates assisted-living facility in Arborg. That site has been moved to the critical, or red, level on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

