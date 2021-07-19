Province to update Manitobans on latest COVID-19 situation Monday

The province of Manitoba will update ‘Tobans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 situation.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, will address members of the media at 12:30. Global News will livestream the press conference in this post.
Over the weekend, public health orders loosened restrictions around the province, allowing more people at restaurants and private properties.
Movie theatres opened, along with rules allowing casinos to open, though most didn’t due to a lack of staff.
Cases have remained under 100,
