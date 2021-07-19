Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Province to update Manitobans on latest COVID-19 situation Monday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: ''
Dr. Atwal speaks to Manitobans Monday.

The province of Manitoba will update ‘Tobans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, will address members of the media at 12:30. Global News will livestream the press conference in this post.

Over the weekend, public health orders loosened restrictions around the province, allowing more people at restaurants and private properties.

Movie theatres opened, along with rules allowing casinos to open, though most didn’t due to a lack of staff.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Cases have remained under 100,

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagmanitoba coronavirus tagReopening Plan tagdaily update tagJazz Atwal tagmanitoba daily update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers