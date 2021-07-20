Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, set to fly into space on Blue Origin rocket

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 6:00 am
In this June 16, 2014 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks onstage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle. View image in full screen
In this June 16, 2014 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks onstage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is set to rocket into space Tuesday in his Blue Origin spacecraft, fulfilling his childhood dream of travelling to the stars.

If the weather holds steady, the 11-minute trip from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility in West Texas is expected to take place Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, nine days after Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson flew to about 85 kilometres in the air aboard a rocket ship he helped fund.

Global News will be streaming the launch at 9 a.m. ET in the video above.

Read more: Jeff Bezos ready to fly into space aboard Blue Origin as weather holds steady

Joining Bezos, age 57, will be Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old son of a Dutch auction bidder for a seat on the spacecraft, and the youngest person to ever go to space. The launch will also feature the oldest person to go to space, 82-year-old Wally Funk.

Story continues below advertisement

Funk is one of 13 female pilots who passed the same rigorous testing as the NASA Mercury 7 male astronauts in the early 1960s but never made it into space because only men were allowed at the time.

The ex-Amazon CEO’s brother, Mark Bezos, will also accompany him on Blue Origin’s spaceship, dubbed the New Shepard spacecraft.

It was named after Alan Shepard, the first U.S. citizen to travel in space during a suborbital flight as part of NASA’s Mercury program in 1961.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Race to space between billionaires: Zero gravity, one-upmanship, two egos' Race to space between billionaires: Zero gravity, one-upmanship, two egos
Race to space between billionaires: Zero gravity, one-upmanship, two egos – Jul 9, 2021

The New Shepard, which cannot be piloted from the inside, will not enter into orbit but will instead fly 100 kilometres above the earth.

Bezos and his three crewmates engaged in a crash training course on Sunday in preparation for the flight, which included safety briefings, a simulation of the spaceflight, a review of the rocket and its operations, and instruction on how to float around the craft’s cabin after the capsule sheds Earth’s gravity.

Story continues below advertisement

The suborbital launch marks a crucial test for Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, a 18.3 metre tall and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo that could help the billionaire tap into the space tourism market.

The likely lucrative race to commercialize space has attracted the attention of other billionaires, including Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Read more: SpaceX to launch first all-civilian flight into orbit by end of 2021

Musk and SpaceX are promising to soar to even greater heights than Bezos and Branson, sending an all-civilian crew for a several-day orbital flight aboard its four-seat Crew Dragon capsule.

Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO early July, handing over the reins to Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon’s cloud-computing business.

– With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amazon tagElon Musk tagJeff Bezos tagRichard Branson tagBlue Origin tagjeff bezos space tagBezos Space tagJeff Bezos space flight tagOliver Daemen tagwally funk tagBlue Origin space launch tagJeff Bezos space launch time tagwatch jeff bezos space launch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers