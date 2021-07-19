Winnipeg to see 51 new affordable homes as part of federal program

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 51 new affordable homes will be built in Winnipeg as part of a federal strategy to create housing across the country.

Representatives of all three levels of government announced the project Monday, which provides $12.8 million for new affordable housing through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). This funding is on top of the previous $12.5 million from the feds for the first phase of the RHI.

The new units are aimed at supporting Winnipeggers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are living in uncertain housing situations, experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters due to the pandemic.

The funding is expected to create thousands of jobs in housing and construction.

“The first round of funding for the Rapid Housing Initiative had a significant impact on the creation of affordable housing units in Winnipeg and I want to thank the federal government for their support of housing unsheltered Winnipeggers through another round of funding for this program,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

“The City of Winnipeg will be identifying the recipients of this additional RHI funding in the near future and look forward to the important contributions these projects will make.”

Bowman said he’s happy to see his advocacy for affordable housing in the city has been heard by the federal government.

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of families, children and social development, said Monday that the funding is a way to ensure no Canadians are left behind.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Hussen.

“Today’s funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most, by quickly providing nearly 51 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in Winnipeg to keep them safe.”

Winnipeg is one of 30 cities and municipalities across the country benefiting from the program.

