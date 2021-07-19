Menu

Politics

N.S. Liberal leader to make clean tech announcement on third day of campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2021 8:14 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia heads to the polls for Canada’s latest pandemic election' Nova Scotia heads to the polls for Canada’s latest pandemic election
Nova Scotians are heading to the polls on August 17 after Premier Iain Rankin dissolved the legislature to kick off the province's 41st election campaign and the first summer vote since 2003. Ross Lord reports on what to expect.

Nova Scotia Liberal party Leader Iain Rankin is expected to make an announcement on clean technology innovation this morning as the general election enters its third day.

Rankin is set to appear in Lawrencetown, about 20 kilometres east of Halifax, for the event.

Read more: What you need to know with Nova Scotia’s 41st election campaign now here

The Liberals, the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats are all expected to reveal their officials platforms this week.

Meanwhile, the NDP released what it called a “vision document” Sunday, outlining the party’s plan for the province over the next 10 years.

Read more: Nova Scotia election kicks off, NDP releases political ‘vision document’

Rankin visited the lieutenant-governor on Saturday to have the legislature dissolved after weeks of speculation about a summer election.

He has called the election for Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.

