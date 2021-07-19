2 dead, 1 child taken to trauma centre after collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington near ONroute

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and a child was taken to a trauma centre after a collision Monday morning on Highway 401 near an ONroute service centre in Clarington, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision on westbound highway 401 involving a passenger vehicle and a transport truck just before 7 a.m.

OPP said the vehicle was exiting the highway at the ramp into the westbound ONroute service centre when it collided with the back of the stopped truck pulled over on the right side.

Police said two adults died at the scene and a preschool-aged child who was sitting in the back was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Access to the westbound ramp to the ONroute is closed as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

Fatal collision: #Hwy401 wb ramp into Clarington ONroute center. Passenger vehicle collided into the rear of a parked transport truck on the right shoulder. Two adults deceased at the scene, child airlifted to hospital. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kxv73HsX7w — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 19, 2021