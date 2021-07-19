Menu

Canada

2 dead, 1 child taken to trauma centre after collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington near ONroute

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 8:16 am
Northumberland OPP are investigating a motorcycle crash near Warkworth on May 12, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people are dead and a child was taken to a trauma centre after a collision Monday morning on Highway 401 near an ONroute service centre in Clarington, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision on westbound highway 401 involving a passenger vehicle and a transport truck just before 7 a.m.

OPP said the vehicle was exiting the highway at the ramp into the westbound ONroute service centre when it collided with the back of the stopped truck pulled over on the right side.

Police said two adults died at the scene and a preschool-aged child who was sitting in the back was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Access to the westbound ramp to the ONroute is closed as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
