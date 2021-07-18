Menu

News

Missing Thompson youth believed to be in Winnipeg

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 1:17 pm
Mounties say Skylar Mason was last seen July 9 in Thompson, wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and a black backpack.
Mounties say Skylar Mason was last seen July 9 in Thompson, wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and a black backpack. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing 17-year-old from Thompson.

Mounties say Skylar Mason was last seen July 9 in Thompson, wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and a black backpack.

Mason is described as 5’2″ tall and 150 lbs.

RCMP say they’ve been able to establish Mason was in Winnipeg on July 13, and is still believed to be in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or the nearest police service.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

