Winnipeg police need help searching for missing 73-year-old

Winnipeg police say they need the public’s help in bringing a missing 73-year-old home.

Jessie Pelletier hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, when she was in the city’s downtown area.

Officers say she’s five-foot-one, with a medium build and long black hair, and also wears glasses.

Police say they aren’t sure about what she was wearing when she disappeared and haven’t been able to provide a description.

If you have any information that could help investigators, give the missing person’s unit a call at (204) 986-6250.

