Edmonton Elks training camp Day 8: Scrimmage cancelled in favour of rest and recovery

The Edmonton Elks first real test of training camp was to come on Saturday morning with the first of two scrimmages.

On Friday evening the Elks cancelled the scrimmage in favour of a short walkthrough practice.

Head coach Jamie Elizondo says they had enough players to hold a scrimmage but with the injury list starting to grow with soft-tissue injuries like hamstring pulls, he decided to exercise caution.

“We just made a decision as a staff where we felt really good about the first five practices,” Elizondo said. “Kudos to the players for the way they came out, we decided that the smart thing to do was to hold of on a scrimmage and push that back.”

The team will have a “regeneration day” on Sunday, they are scheduled to return to the field on Monday morning.

With the air quality in Edmonton expected to be in the high risk range for most of the week due to wildfire smoke, Elizondo the air quality will be something the training staff will monitor.

On Saturday, the Elks held their walkthrough in the fieldhouse, which is an option if the smoke continues to be a risk for the players.

The lone scrimmage will now take place on Sunday, July 25, Elizondo says these next two days should hopefully held the players both physically and mentally heading into Week 2 of camp.

“That will really help us come out on Monday and that’s the trade-off,” Elizondo said. “Our guys… they have been great so far, so I fully expect they will come locked and loaded on Monday and get back to work full speed. That will really be impactful.”

Audibles

Edmonton Elks quarterback Harris on the importance of the next two days of rest and recovery:

Player profile

91 Cole Nelson DL 6’6 312 pounds Alberta

View image in full screen Cole Nelson, a University of Alberta Golden Bears football player, drafted by EE Football, May 4, 2021. Credit: Twitter/ UABearsFootball

Taken 5th overall by the Elks in the 2021 Canadian draft Cole Nelson stays in Green and Gold as he moves from University of Alberta Golden Bears to the Elks — the team he grew up watching in Ponoka.

After a successful college career, his first week as a pro has naturally been a big learning curve for the six-foot-six 312 pound defensive lineman

“I’ve learned that I don’t know much about football” joked 24-year-old Nelson “I’ve jumped in here with a professional coach and everything is going to change. Got to learn how to be better with my hands and be better with my feet, but it’s been a good time that’s for sure. ”

Nelson says in particular his foot work will have to improve.

“In university you could use your power and just throw guys, but being proper and keeping balance on your feet, and keeping good balance on the pass rush and against the run, I think having better feet is something I am going to need.”

Head Coach Jaime Elizondo likes what he has seen form Nelson so far and understands that he will only get better.

“Anytime you step into pro football there is always and adjustment period,” Elizondo said. “I think Cole is working through that, but there are not many human beings that move as well as he does at his size. He has tremendous upside.”

First cut down day approaches

The Edmonton Elks are scheduled to be on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Monday morning. It will be the last chance for some to impress the coaching staff as teams need to reduce their roster to 75 players not including non-counters. Not having a scrimmage makes the process more challenging but Jamie Elizondo says it will make Monday really important for players who are currently on the bubble.

“I feel really good about our evaluation process and where we are at right now,” Elizondo said. “They’ll have one more opportunity during our practice on Monday to showcase their skills.

“It’s just the unfortunate part of this business and I wish we could keep all of them but we obviously just can’t. We’ll see how it plays out for Monday evening.”