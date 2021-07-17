Free admission offered for final day of Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede is throwing the gates wide open to everyone with free admission for the last day.

“We are humbled and grateful for the support we have received from our community,” said Stampede President & Chair Steve McDonough. “This celebration is for Calgarians, and we would like to invite everyone to ride with us one more time on Sunday.”

Stampede Park opens at 10:00 a.m. and the offer will run until midnight, subject to park capacity. Tickets are still available for the last night of the rodeo.

2:57 Stampede officials set for final few days of unique 2021 event Stampede officials set for final few days of unique 2021 event

The Stampede has been offering free admission to various groups throughout this year’s scaled-down event, including frontline workers and recent grads.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the first legal mass gathering of people in Alberta since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the province nearly a year-and-a-half ago.