Traffic

Coquihalla closed southbound between Hope and Merritt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 3:04 pm
Southbound traffic is seen backed up on the Coquihalla Highway Saturday from a traffic camera at Box Canyon. View image in full screen
Southbound traffic is seen backed up on the Coquihalla Highway Saturday from a traffic camera at Box Canyon. Ministry of Transportation

The Coquihalla Highway was closed to southbound traffic between Hope and Merritt on Saturday morning due to a serious collision.

Northbound lanes remained open on the highway.

Read more: 38-year-old trucker killed in ‘catastrophic’ collision on Coquihalla Highway

However, DriveBC warned drivers to expect “MAJOR delays in both directions” due to congestion.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions between Lytton and Hope due to firefighting efforts, likely compounding delays from the Coquihalla closure.

Drivers were being advised to detour via Highway 5A and Highway 3.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter captures devastation of 20+ car pile-up on Coquihalla Highway' Helicopter captures devastation of 20+ car pile-up on Coquihalla Highway
Helicopter captures devastation of 20+ car pile-up on Coquihalla Highway – Feb 11, 2021

 

