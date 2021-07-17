Coquihalla closed southbound between Hope and Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Coquihalla Highway was closed to southbound traffic between Hope and Merritt on Saturday morning due to a serious collision.

Northbound lanes remained open on the highway.

However, DriveBC warned drivers to expect “MAJOR delays in both directions” due to congestion.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions between Lytton and Hope due to firefighting efforts, likely compounding delays from the Coquihalla closure.

Drivers were being advised to detour via Highway 5A and Highway 3.

1:18 Helicopter captures devastation of 20+ car pile-up on Coquihalla Highway Helicopter captures devastation of 20+ car pile-up on Coquihalla Highway – Feb 11, 2021

Advertisement