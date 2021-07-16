Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Summer road trips partly to blame for escalating gas prices

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Summer road trips partly to blame for escalating gas prices' Summer road trips partly to blame for escalating gas prices
WATCH: It was a reality check at the gas pumps Friday as many Albertans head into their summer holidays. Gas prices have jumped significantly at most stations, some by as much as 10 cents. Jill Croteau reports.

Gas prices in Edmonton and Calgary hit a record high Friday, as Albertans get ready for their summer road trips.

The average price for fuel was close to to 1.39 cents/litre in Edmonton, while in Calgary it rose to 1.41 cents/litre.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said these prices are in record territory for Edmonton and Calgary.

Read more: Alberta budget benefits from oil prices no one had bargained for

Drivers like Kelsey Parsons said it’s a frustrating reality.

“I’m thinking of selling my car — not because of gas specifically, but other things.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy, said the price spike is the result of a problem at a refinery in Edmonton.

“There is a refinery issue at Suncor in Edmonton, which may be boosting prices, but we are seeing stations increase margins through that hike.

Click to play video: 'Could ongoing pipeline disputes fuel a hike at the pumps?' Could ongoing pipeline disputes fuel a hike at the pumps?
Could ongoing pipeline disputes fuel a hike at the pumps? – May 13, 2021

But driver Chris Morton isn’t convinced the refinery issue is the only factor.

Trending Stories

“Every time there’s a refinery issue, they jack them up. The gas isn’t that hard to get. We don’t have to outsource. They’re using that to gouge us again,” Morton said.

De Haan said it’s more about demand.

“Last year prices dropped under 70 cents because few people were going anywhere and demand was plummeting.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Last year prices dropped under 70 cents because few people were going anywhere and demand was plummeting.
Story continues below advertisement

“That fuelled declines in the price, but as we recovered, as vaccines have allowed the economy to reopen, Canadians have wasted no time hitting roads, getting out and about. That is spurring gasoline demand,” De Haan said.

Read more: Albertans need to get used to paying higher prices at gas pumps: expert

Prices aren’t expected to go down anytime soon.

“We are within a week or two of seeing it plateau but they won’t go down significantly; they will stabilize,” De Haan said. “But then, into fall, we will see prices drop 10 to 20 cents a litre.”

Click to play video: 'Could ongoing pipeline disputes fuel a hike at the pumps?' Could ongoing pipeline disputes fuel a hike at the pumps?
Could ongoing pipeline disputes fuel a hike at the pumps? – May 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta economy tagGas Prices tagSuncor tagPrices tagPetroleum tagGas Buddy tagRefinery tagroad trips tagAlberta drivers tagAlberta gas tagAlberta gas prices tagEdmonton refinery taghas taggouge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers