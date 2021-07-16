Menu

Comments

Crime

Delayed inquest into Ottawa jail inmate’s death set for Aug. 11

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:22 pm
Prison
An inquest will be held starting Aug. 11, 2021 into the death of a 48-year-old inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre in January 2019. Stock image. Global News/File

The inquest into the death of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, which had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will go ahead in August, according to Ontario’s solicitor general.

Jean Hervé Veillette, 48, died in hospital on Jan. 17, 2019, after being transferred from the OCDC.

An inquest into his death is mandatory under Ontario’s Coroners Act.

Read more: Inmate at Ottawa jail charged with 2nd-degree murder after fellow prisoner’s death

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and is expected to last three days. Nine witnesses are scheduled to speak, according to the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The proceedings will be virtual and streamed online for members of the public. Afterwards, the jury could make recommendations to prevent further deaths among inmates in Ontario’s carceral system.

The inquest was first announced in March 2020 and scheduled for May of that year but was among numerous hearings delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Report calls for sweeping changes to the separate confinement of youth in jail' Report calls for sweeping changes to the separate confinement of youth in jail
Report calls for sweeping changes to the separate confinement of youth in jail – Jun 16, 2021
