Health

Calgary’s COVID-19 field hospital being used to ease emergency department pressure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2021 2:57 pm
Alberta Health Services says the temporary facility is now receiving patients from across the city for emergency support or as an isolation space when needed. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services says the temporary facility is now receiving patients from across the city for emergency support or as an isolation space when needed. Mike Hills/Global News

A field hospital built to deal with COVID-19 cases in Calgary is being used to relieve pressure on emergency departments facing significant strain in recent weeks.

Alberta Health Services says the temporary facility, which opened in May 2020, is now receiving patients from across the city for emergency support or as an isolation space when needed.

Read more: AHS builds temporary Calgary health-care facility

The multi-million dollar field hospital was built as part of Alberta’s contingency plan as cases of the deadly virus rose during the first wave.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says it’s because of the province’s contingency plan that health-care professionals are able to quickly address a backlog of non-COVID surgeries postponed during the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Alberta plans more field hospitals as COVID-19 overwhelms ICUs' Alberta plans more field hospitals as COVID-19 overwhelms ICUs
Alberta plans more field hospitals as COVID-19 overwhelms ICUs – May 17, 2021

He says more than 62 per cent of 40,000 delayed surgeries have now been completed.

Read more: 10K surgeries delayed during Alberta’s 3rd COVID-19 wave

About 15,000 surgeries remain, 95 per cent of which he says are booked.

