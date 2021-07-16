Menu

Health

No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia for 3rd day in a row

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan' Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan
Nova Scotia is continuing to hit all targets, as 74 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means the province is set to enter Phase 4 of the reopening plan on Wednesday, with a loosening of restrictions. Jesse Thomas reports.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting zero new COVID-19 cases in the province for the third day in a row.

Since Monday, only two new cases have been reported as eight cases remain active.

The last time Nova Scotia had single-digit active cases was on Feb. 14, when it reported 9 new cases.

“Another day with no new cases is wonderful news,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. “We’ve worked so hard to crush the third wave and get to a point where we are reporting no new cases, let’s keep up the good work.”

Read more: 694 COVID-19 cases linked to N.S. schools as potential exposure sites

Two people are currently in hospital, one of which is in intensive care. The province says 2,626 tests for the virus were completed on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there have been 1,193,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered and 470,591 people have received their second dose.

Since the start of the third wave on April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, only 0.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 5.5 per cent were partially vaccinated.

There have also been 26 deaths in the province in the third wave. One of those people was fully vaccinated and three have received one dose.

Click to play video: 'Public health restrictions rolled back at long-term care homes' Public health restrictions rolled back at long-term care homes
Public health restrictions rolled back at long-term care homes

 

 

