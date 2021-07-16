SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

10 things you probably didn’t know about the Calgary Stampede

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 2:18 pm
Mask wearing visitors are reflected in a puddle during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Mask wearing visitors are reflected in a puddle during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Stampede is back in action this year following its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there are some things most people know about the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth — like that you’re supposed to say ‘Yahoo’ and not ‘Yee-haw’ — there’s still lots to learn.

Read more: ‘It’s got to end some time’: Thousands attend Calgary Stampede music venue amid COVID-19

Here are 10 facts you may not know about the Calgary Stampede:

  1. Some 16 kilometres of electrical cable and 12 computers are used for the lighting, sound, special effects and fireworks for the Grandstand Show.
  2. In total, 432 LED video panels are used to make the giant 100-foot tall video wall that serves as the set for the Grandstand Show.
  3. It took the Young Canadians over 120 hours of Zoom rehearsals to put the 2021 Grandstand Show together.
  4. Some 2,000 kg of pyrotechnics is used each night for the Grandstand Show.
  5. Over 18,825 gator bites have been served at the Calgary Stampede so far this year.
  6. Athletes in the freestyle motocross show (live daily at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the midway south of the Big Four Building) have already completed 480 backflips so far this year.
  7. The longest-running event at Calgary Stampede is the Heavy Horse Show which started in 1886 before the Stampede even had the name it does today. At that time, it was part of the Calgary and District Agricultural Society, which started in 1886.
  8. Draft horses poop about 28 kg per day and about 15 times per day.
  9. Draft horses eat about 24 kg of food per day. That’s about two per cent of their body weight.
  10. Calgary Stampede Royalty will be attending about 100 events throughout Stampede 2021. Their visits include everything from pancake breakfasts to agriculture competitions and the Calgary Stampede Evening Show.
Click to play video: 'Tipi holders at Calgary Stampede sharing stories of Indigenous culture' Tipi holders at Calgary Stampede sharing stories of Indigenous culture
Tipi holders at Calgary Stampede sharing stories of Indigenous culture
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Stampede tag2021 Calgary Stampede tagCalgary Stammpede 2021 tagCalgary Stampede facts tagCalgary Stampede trivia tagStampede facts tagStampede trivia tagthings you didn't know about the Stampede tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers