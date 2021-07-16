10 things you probably didn’t know about the Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede is back in action this year following its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there are some things most people know about the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth — like that you’re supposed to say ‘Yahoo’ and not ‘Yee-haw’ — there’s still lots to learn.

Here are 10 facts you may not know about the Calgary Stampede:

Some 16 kilometres of electrical cable and 12 computers are used for the lighting, sound, special effects and fireworks for the Grandstand Show. In total, 432 LED video panels are used to make the giant 100-foot tall video wall that serves as the set for the Grandstand Show. It took the Young Canadians over 120 hours of Zoom rehearsals to put the 2021 Grandstand Show together. Some 2,000 kg of pyrotechnics is used each night for the Grandstand Show. Over 18,825 gator bites have been served at the Calgary Stampede so far this year. Athletes in the freestyle motocross show (live daily at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the midway south of the Big Four Building) have already completed 480 backflips so far this year. The longest-running event at Calgary Stampede is the Heavy Horse Show which started in 1886 before the Stampede even had the name it does today. At that time, it was part of the Calgary and District Agricultural Society, which started in 1886. Draft horses poop about 28 kg per day and about 15 times per day. Draft horses eat about 24 kg of food per day. That’s about two per cent of their body weight. Calgary Stampede Royalty will be attending about 100 events throughout Stampede 2021. Their visits include everything from pancake breakfasts to agriculture competitions and the Calgary Stampede Evening Show.

2:09 Tipi holders at Calgary Stampede sharing stories of Indigenous culture Tipi holders at Calgary Stampede sharing stories of Indigenous culture

Advertisement