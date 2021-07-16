Manitoba to fund new beds for mental health crisis program

Send this page to someone via email

The province is giving more than a half-million dollars annually to help a mental health crisis program, Manitoba Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon announced Friday.

The province is funding six additional crisis stabilization beds for the intervention program at the Crisis Response Centre — used for short-term care and treatment for people dealing with psychiatric or psychosocial crises, who may be at risk of hospitalization.

The province said some of the funding will be used for enhanced safety and security, as well as additional clinical and support staff.

“We have seen a high number of mental health-related hospital admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gordon.

“By adding these beds, we will be able to help more individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in a timely way while reducing the wait times they may see at an emergency department.”

Dr. James Bolton, the Crisis Response Centre’s medical director, said the new funding will give patients more access, choice and flexibility.

“Thanks to this investment, people experiencing crisis will have better access to the short-term treatment and supportive care they need at what can be a pivotal time in their life,” said Bolton.

“More individuals will now be able to come and learn coping strategies, wellness planning and preventative techniques, helping them recover and live successfully in their community.”

In a statement Friday afternoon, NDP Mental Health and Addictions critic Bernadette Smith called the province’s actions “too little, too late.”

“Families across Manitoba are struggling to find crisis treatment and support, and many are left without help because of the PCs cuts to mental health services,” said Smith.

“We know that the pandemic has dramatically increased the need for crisis supports, but as always with this PC government it’s too little, too late.”

