Canada

London, Ont. vehicle attack: Western University launches memorial scholarships

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 16, 2021 12:36 pm
(From right to left) Salman Afzaal, his 74-year-old mother, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal. View image in full screen
(From right to left) Salman Afzaal, his 74-year-old mother, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal. Supplied by family

Western University is launching scholarships in honour of Madiha Salman and Salman Afzaal, two of the victims of the June 6 London, Ont., vehicle attack, which also killed their 15-year-old daughter and Salman’s mother and severely injured their nine-year-old son.

A 20-year-old is facing terrorism charges in the case.

Read more: Removal of makeshift memorial at site of London, Ont. vehicle attack begins

The university says the Madiha Salman Memorial Scholarship in Civil and Environmental Engineering will be awarded annually to a female full-time graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s program and whose research is focused on environmental engineering.

Salman was pursuing her PhD when she was killed, which Western awarded to her posthumously.

Click to play video: 'Deadly London attack: ‘Remarkable’ often used to describe Muslim family killed' Deadly London attack: ‘Remarkable’ often used to describe Muslim family killed
Deadly London attack: ‘Remarkable’ often used to describe Muslim family killed – Jun 10, 2021

The Salman Afzaal Memorial Scholarship in Physical Therapy will be awarded annually to a full-time graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s program in health and rehabilitation sciences, with preference to students “involved in leadership, research and/or innovation in physical therapy,” Western says.

Trending Stories

Afzaal, who worked as a physiotherapist in long-term care, earned his master’s degree at Western University.

Read more: ‘Taken too soon’ — Funeral held for London, Ont., family killed in attack

Western says the scholarships are endorsed by both the Afzaal and Salman families.

“We hope these scholarships will help to carry on the incredibly positive legacies they have left at Western,” said university president Alan Shepard.

“We want to remember them as they lived: as a devoted family, as Western scholars and researchers, and as caring and well-loved members of the broader community.”

The university says it will also be hosting a virtual memorial service on July 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.

“Members of the campus community are welcome to attend. Information on accessing the livestream of the memorial will be shared in the coming days,” Western says.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
