Woman accused of pulling 13 teeth, stealing $23K from dentist’s office

A former dental assistant has been arrested on multiple charges in Reno, Nev., after she allegedly burglarized her employer and played dentist without a medical licence for one unsuspecting patient.

Laurel Eich, 42, is accused of extracting 13 teeth from one person whom she knocked out with discarded anesthesia at the dental office, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Eich is also accused of stealing nearly $23,000 in cash and cheques from the office in a burglary.

The case dates back to an after-hours break-in at the dentist’s office on May 3, when authorities showed up to find the front door open, the back window broken and the cash drawer cleared out.

“During the investigation, detectives identified Eich as a person of interest in the planning and execution of the commercial burglary,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators were also alerted to an incident from before the burglary, when the suspect allegedly “performed 13 tooth extractions” on one patient.

The patient has not been identified and it’s unclear whether their smile was restored.

Detectives ultimately arrested Eich after an interview on Wednesday.

She has been charged with performing surgery on another without a licence, burglary of a business, grand larceny between $5,000 and $25,000, conspiracy to commit burglary and three counts of violating probation or the condition of a suspended sentence.

She was being held in jail on Thursday.

— With files from The Associated Press