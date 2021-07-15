Severe storm leaves swath of damage across City of Kawartha Lakes

No injuries have been reported but a storm caused extensive damage in sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada initially declared a tornado warning throughout the region around 3:30 p.m. The warning was lifted around two hours later.
However, in the wake of strong winds and heavy rain, the storm left a swath of destruction
Environment Canada officials have yet to attend the region to determine if a tornado touched down, as has been reported west of the region in Barrie where at least nine people have been reported injured.
Global News Peterborough has received photos of the storm damage in the Kawarthas including the Little Britain area, south of Lindsay.
A house, barn were damaged and power lines are down along Royal Oak Road. No injuries have been reported.
