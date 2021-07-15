Severe storm leaves swath of damage across City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries have been reported but a storm caused extensive damage in sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada initially declared a tornado warning throughout the region around 3:30 p.m. The warning was lifted around two hours later.

However, in the wake of strong winds and heavy rain, the storm left a swath of destruction

Environment Canada officials have yet to attend the region to determine if a tornado touched down, as has been reported west of the region in Barrie where at least nine people have been reported injured.

Our bank barn on Royal oak close to simcoe street. Just destroyed the maple laneway. Lotta barn/building damage on that road pic.twitter.com/EekU3MyXGd — tim webster (@timspringdale14) July 15, 2021

Global News Peterborough has received photos of the storm damage in the Kawarthas including the Little Britain area, south of Lindsay.

A house, barn were damaged and power lines are down along Royal Oak Road. No injuries have been reported.

Funnel cloud near Woodville Farms. Grey area behind barn looked to be it picking items up. #ONStorm #KawarthaLakes pic.twitter.com/tR1iXSTFVY — Jennifer Johnston (@JenLJohnston) July 15, 2021

