Environment

Severe storm leaves swath of damage across City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Severe storm leaves swath of damage in City of Kawartha Lakes' Severe storm leaves swath of damage in City of Kawartha Lakes
Cleanup is underway in sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes after a severe storm hit the area of Thursday afternoon. A tornado warning had been issued for the reigon.

No injuries have been reported but a storm caused extensive damage in sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada initially declared a tornado warning throughout the region around 3:30 p.m. The warning was lifted around two hours later.

However, in the wake of strong winds and heavy rain, the storm left a swath of destruction

Read more: ‘Significant’ damage in Barrie’s south end after tornado moved through region, 9 injured

Environment Canada officials have yet to attend the region to determine if a tornado touched down, as has been reported west of the region in Barrie where at least nine people have been reported injured.

Global News Peterborough has received photos of the storm damage in the Kawarthas including the Little Britain area, south of Lindsay.

A house, barn were damaged and power lines are down along Royal Oak Road. No injuries have been reported.

