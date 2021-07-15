Regina residents head indoors to find relief from the heat

As yet another heat warning is in effect in southern Saskatchewan, some residents in the Queen City are trying to enjoy their summer as much as possible by heading indoors to find some relief from the heat.

“After July 11, the phones really started ringing, and (indoor) water parks are really great for cold weather and apparently really hot weather as well,” said Ryan Urzada, the chief experience manager at the Atlas Hotel in Regina.

“We have lots of people that really want to beat the heat, and water sliding is just about great any time of the year,” he added.

The indoor water park isn’t the only attraction in Regina getting a steady stream of foot traffic this season, the Saskatchewan Science Centre has also been buzzing with excitement.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been going really well, we have a new summer exhibition called Towers of Tomorrow, so, that’s been a popular for people,” said Ryan Holota, the vice president of operations at the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

“We also have very good air conditioning in the building and in our theatre, so that’s been a draw for people as well,” Holota said.

2:05 REPORT: Heat wave and fires driven by climate change. REPORT: Heat wave and fires driven by climate change.

For those not into science but still want to have a good time indoors, then there’s always the Art Gallery of Regina.

Jess Richter, director of the art gallery, says some visitors have even stumbled upon them accidentally.

Richter says the gallery is a tenant inside the Niel Balkwill Centre, which is a designated cool-down spot.

Story continues below advertisement

“People come in here, they cool off, get some water, stop to use the washroom and they’ll drop in the gallery to check things out,” she said.

“As you can see there’s this wonderful, bright exhibition, so, we’ve had people just dropping in casually, but we’ve also had people coming here specifically to see the exhibition,’ Richter added.

All three locations say they still have some COVID-19 protocols in place, such as heavy disinfecting measures, hand sanitization and even mask-wearing in some cases in order to help patrons feel safer.