Hamilton under severe thunderstorm watch

Hamilton could see severe thunderstorms this evening, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the city which has the potential to bring damaging wind gusts over 100 kilometres per hour, large hail and heavy downpours.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the agency said in its alert.

The agency also warned of driving hazards caused by the weather system.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

A cold front is sweeping across southern Ontario from west to east with the thunderstorms developing along the front.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommend people take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.