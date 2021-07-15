Tornado warning issued for City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Peterborough County

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Issued at 3:30 p.m., the warning says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
A suspected tornado damaged homes in Barrie earlier Thursday afternoon. Police say several people have been hurt in a tornado that caused “catastrophic” damage.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located six kilometres southwest of Fenelon Falls, moving east at 65 km/h while another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Lindsay, moving east at 65 km/h, Environment Canada stated at 4:11 p.m.
The storm has potential wind gusts of 110 km/h with nickel-size hail.
“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” officials stated. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.
“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:43 p.m. for Peterborough and Peterborough County.
The warning was updated to a tornado warning at 4:11 p.m.
