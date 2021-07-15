Tornado warning issued for City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Issued at 3:30 p.m., the warning says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

A suspected tornado damaged homes in Barrie earlier Thursday afternoon. Police say several people have been hurt in a tornado that caused “catastrophic” damage.

Tornado warning. Udora, Sunderland, Lindsay it's time to seek shelter. This storm is still likely to produce a tornado at any time. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BfhCJL2i7H — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located six kilometres southwest of Fenelon Falls, moving east at 65 km/h while another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Lindsay, moving east at 65 km/h, Environment Canada stated at 4:11 p.m.

The storm has potential wind gusts of 110 km/h with nickel-size hail.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” officials stated. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:43 p.m. for Peterborough and Peterborough County.

The warning was updated to a tornado warning at 4:11 p.m.

Don't let your guard down after the first round of storms. More activity approaching from the west and atmosphere still supports additional rotating storms and tornado threat. pic.twitter.com/XIHlN7mYLx — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement