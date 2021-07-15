Menu

Health

Calgary to receive new diagnostic tool, facility to diagnosis and treat deadly diseases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 3:15 pm
Calgary doctors will have a new diagnostic tool in the fight against deadly diseases. The province announced plans for a cyclotron and new diagnostic facility July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary doctors will have a new diagnostic tool in the fight against deadly diseases. The province announced plans for a cyclotron and new diagnostic facility July 15, 2021. Courtesy: Alberta Health Services

Alberta is committing more than $18 million over the next three years to build Calgary’s first cyclotron and a new radiopharmaceutical facility.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the funding is a part of the government’s $3.4-billion plan to build new health facilities, equipment and information systems across the province.

The exact location of the new cyclotron and radiopharmaceutical facility is still being finalized.

Read more: Saskatchewan cyclotron to help patients get a PET-CT scan sooner

A cyclotron is a machine that is used for medical imaging, therapy and research.

Shandro says the supply of radiopharmaceutical drugs can also help diagnose and treat many types of cancers, bone disease, strokes, epilepsy or dementia.

He says the technology already exists in Edmonton.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
