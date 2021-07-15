Calgary to receive new diagnostic tool, facility to diagnosis and treat deadly diseases

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is committing more than $18 million over the next three years to build Calgary’s first cyclotron and a new radiopharmaceutical facility.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the funding is a part of the government’s $3.4-billion plan to build new health facilities, equipment and information systems across the province.

The exact location of the new cyclotron and radiopharmaceutical facility is still being finalized.

A cyclotron is a machine that is used for medical imaging, therapy and research.

Shandro says the supply of radiopharmaceutical drugs can also help diagnose and treat many types of cancers, bone disease, strokes, epilepsy or dementia.

He says the technology already exists in Edmonton.