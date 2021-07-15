5 Edmonton fire hydrants made into drinking water stations

Send this page to someone via email

As part of a pilot project, the City of Edmonton has adapted five fire hydrants into water bottle filling stations.

Water taps have been attached to hydrants to keep vulnerable people safe during the hot weather, a city spokesperson told Global News.

It’s part of the city’s Extreme Weather Response.

The water stations were made available on July 14 and are available until Oct. 31 at five sites:

Giovanni Caboto Park (109 Avenue at 94 Street NW, east side)

Michael Phair Park (104 Street, north of Jasper Avenue)

Parkdale Square shopping complex (118 Avenue, east of 82 Street)

Butler Memorial Park (100a Avenue, east of 158 Street)

Strathcona Farmers’ Market (83 Avenue, east of 104 Street)

Anyone can fill up their water bottle at one of the five water stations.

“The city looked at several options to increase availability of water to vulnerable people as part of the Extreme Weather Response,” a city spokesperson explained.

“Several other Canadian cities including Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal have adapted fire hydrants as water fountains.”

The water is tested regularly and is safe to drink, the city said.

Peace officers continue to carry water bottles for distribution to vulnerable people they meet.

Edmontonians who need a break from the heat can go to any open city facility or library.

