SaskPower urging customers to conserve power, save money during heat wave

SaskPower is asking customers to reduce power consumption as the extreme heat wave is expected to “drive record demand” for power over the next week.

The crown corporation recorded a new summer power demand record of 3,547 megawatts (MW) on June 30 when temperatures in most of the province reached the high 30s.

“Extreme heat creates more demand for power, but it also reduces fuel efficiency and limits our ability to generate power,” said Kory Hayko, vice president of transmission and industrial services at SaskPower.

“Running your air conditioner even one degree warmer will help to reduce strain on the grid, and it will save on your power bills.”

To reduce power consumption during extreme temperatures, SaskPower suggests the following:

set air conditioning to a higher temperature, turn it off when no one is home, or program thermostats to ensure the home is being cooled only when needed

Close blinds and window coverings during the daytime to keep the heat out

Delay activities that produce heat and moisture, such as dishwashing, into the evening when temperatures are cooler

Make sure lights, televisions and other electronics are turned off when no one’s in the room. A gaming console can use as much power as a refrigerator.

More energy-saving tips and details on SaskPower’s response to the heat wave are available at saskpower.com.

