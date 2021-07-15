Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign forward Alex Belzile to one year for two way deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 2:04 pm

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Belzile to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will see the 29-year-old earn a guaranteed salary of $300,000 more if he spends time with the Habs.

Belzile played two games with the Canadiens last year, notching one assist. He was also one of several players called up from the AHL’s Laval Rocket for Montreal’s playoff run.

Read more: Assistant coach Luke Richardson signs 3-year contract extension with Habs

Before that, he earned 14 points in 17 games with the Rocket.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dominique Ducharme named head coach of Habs

A native of Saint-Eloi, Que., Belzile spent his junior career with the Rimouski Oceanic and has played for several teams in the AHL and ECHL since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens tagHABS tagAHL tagHabs hockey tagRocket tagECHL tagNHL Contract tagAlex Belzile tagBelzile tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers