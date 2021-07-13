Dominique Ducharme named head coach of Habs

Send this page to someone via email

Dominique Ducharme has officially been named head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after the team agreed to a three-year contract extension, general manager Marc Bergevin said in a news release on Tuesday.

Ducharme thus becomes the team’s 31st head coach in the franchise’s history.

The 48-year-old Joliette, Que. native took over from Claude Julien as interim head coach in February, after a two-year stint as an assistant coach.

Under Ducharme, the Habs posted a 15-16-7 record and managed enough points to squeak in to a playoff spot in the North Division.

Then began the Habs’ historic playoff run which included overcoming a 3-1 deficit over the Toronto Maple Leafs to win the series in seven games, before moving on to sweep the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

The Canadiens then surprised naysayers by beating the heavily favoured Vegas Golden Knights in six games, making it to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993 — though the storied club lost the series to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Dominique has managed to set his system in place and establish himself as a head coach in a very unusual season with challenging circumstances,” Bergevin said in a statement.

“While our team has gone through its fair share of adversity, he has shown a lot of control over the situation as well as showing calm and great leadership.”

Bergevin added he believed those qualities would help take the team to the next level.

Prior to joining the Montreal Canadiens in 2018, Ducharme spent 10 seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. This included seven seasons in Halifax as head coach for the Mooseheads before he spent the remainder as head coach for the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

During his time with the QMJHL, he earned several distinctions including the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award and the Ron Lapointe Trophy as the top coach in the league.

On the international stage, Ducharme — again acting as head coach — led Canada to a gold medal win at the World Junior Championship in 2018, and silver in 2017.