Cannabis

$3.8M in illegal cannabis seized, 10 arrested at grow-op in Port Hope area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 12:52 pm
Ten people face charges after OPP seized 3,850 marijuana plants from a property in the Municipality of Port Hope. View image in full screen
Ten people face charges after OPP seized 3,850 marijuana plants from a property in the Municipality of Port Hope. Canadian Press file

Ten people face charges after OPP raided an illegal marijuana grow-op in the Port Hope area on Wednesday.

According to OPP, as part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Dale Road in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Investigators seized approximately 3,850 cannabis plants worth an estimated value of $3.85 million as well as over 800 pounds of processed cannabis.

Read more: Rapid growth of cannabis stores in Ontario will likely result in some closures, OCS says

The following people were arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and unlawfully cultivating, propagating or harvesting cannabis not within a dwelling house:

  • Xiu Lin, 61, of Toronto
  • Yu Me Chen, 55, of Markham
  • Lin Xiu Zhen, 50, of Markham
  • Yan Fang Yang, 48, of Markham
  • Yue Yzng Guan, 67, of no fixed address
  • Xiu Ya Lin, 42, of Markham
  • Jiao Hua Peng, 64, of no fixed address
  • Yu Shi Gao, 32, of Toronto
  • Xue Jing Gao, 62 of no fixed address
  • Yo Xin Chen, 53, of Whitby

All 10 were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 25.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s joint forces cannabis enforcement team, Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland Community street crime units and the Central Region emergency response team.

