$3.8M in illegal cannabis seized, 10 arrested at grow-op in Port Hope area: OPP

Ten people face charges after OPP raided an illegal marijuana grow-op in the Port Hope area on Wednesday.

According to OPP, as part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Dale Road in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Investigators seized approximately 3,850 cannabis plants worth an estimated value of $3.85 million as well as over 800 pounds of processed cannabis.

The following people were arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and unlawfully cultivating, propagating or harvesting cannabis not within a dwelling house:

Xiu Lin, 61, of Toronto

Yu Me Chen, 55, of Markham

Lin Xiu Zhen, 50, of Markham

Yan Fang Yang, 48, of Markham

Yue Yzng Guan, 67, of no fixed address

Xiu Ya Lin, 42, of Markham

Jiao Hua Peng, 64, of no fixed address

Yu Shi Gao, 32, of Toronto

Xue Jing Gao, 62 of no fixed address

Yo Xin Chen, 53, of Whitby

All 10 were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 25.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s joint forces cannabis enforcement team, Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland Community street crime units and the Central Region emergency response team.