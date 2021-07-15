Menu

Canada

Province removing 2 intersections at south end of Hanlon Expressway

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 12:38 pm
The intersection will be replaced with a bridge over the Hanlon Expressway.
The intersection will be replaced with a bridge over the Hanlon Expressway. Google Street View

The Ontario government says it is preparing to remove two intersections at the south end of the Hanlon Expressway.

The plan is to remove the at-grade intersection at Wellington Road 34, replacing it with a bridge over the road, as well as closing the intersection at Maltby Road.

Read more: Ontario begins expansion of highways 6, 401 between Hamilton and Guelph

It would effectively make the Hanlon fully separated south of Kortright Road to the 401.

The work is part of a much larger effort to make improvements in the area of Highway 6 and Highway 401 while making it easier to get between Hamilton and Guelph.

Along with removing the two intersections, the province says it also plans on creating a new alignment of Highway 6 south of the 401 that will act as a bypass around the Town of Morriston.

Story continues below advertisement

According to provincial numbers, the corridor through Morriston is considered one of the busiest two-lane highways in Ontario with average traffic volumes of up to 26,000 vehicles per day.

“We are one step closer to constructing the next phase of this essential work to make our roads safer, alleviate traffic congestion throughout the communities of Morriston and Aberfoyle, and to help this important region grow,” Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a statement.

The contract to build the Wellington Road 34 bridge and close the Maltby Road intersection should be awarded this winter, the province said. Construction is then expected to begin sometime in 2022.

After that, the province plans on reconfiguring the interchange that connects the Hanlon Expressway to Highway 401.

Read more: Citing potential environment risks, feds take over assessment of Ontario’s proposed Highway 413

Story continues below advertisement

There are also plans to widen three kilometres of Highway 401 from six to 10 lanes through the area.

Details of the full project can be found on this website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
