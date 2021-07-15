Menu

Ontario reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Canada

‘Complete transformation’ of idled N.S. mill includes treated wastewater in harbour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 11:27 am
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., December 13, 2019. View image in full screen
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., December 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The company behind a beleaguered mill in northern Nova Scotia is proposing a “complete transformation” of its operations in an effort to reopen the idled kraft pulp mill.

The plan to restart Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corp. involves releasing treated wastewater into Pictou harbour, which opens to the lobster fishing grounds of the Northumberland Strait.

READ MORE: Plan to restart idled Northern Pulp mill in Nova Scotia to be redrafted: company

Mill owner Paper Excellence says its $350-million transformation plan would cut water use by nearly half, reduce wastewater “components” by 75 per cent, lower visible plumes above the mill by 70 per cent and remove detectable odours during normal operations.

Graham Kissack, vice-president of environment and health and safety with Paper Excellence, says the company acknowledges community concerns and wants to work to build trust and finalize a transformation plan for a clean and sustainable mill.

Click to play video: 'Northern Pulp to cut off all discharge into lagoons until end of April' Northern Pulp to cut off all discharge into lagoons until end of April
Northern Pulp to cut off all discharge into lagoons until end of April – Jan 31, 2020

The plant, which once employed about 300 people, was shuttered in January 2020 after then premier Stephen McNeil decided Northern Pulp would no longer be allowed to dump effluent near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

In June 2020, the mill was granted protection from its creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, a move aimed at allowing the company to restructure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
